|
|
Michael Robert Rausch
Raeford — Michael Robert Rausch passed away on July 19, 2019 at the age of 56. He was born in Wahiawa Hawaii on December 11, 1962. He joined the Air Force and medically retired after a long career. After his military career he came to Ft Bragg to work in Civil Service. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving son Daniel Rausch, loving Daughter Courtney Rausch and her husband Fergus, Proud Mother Theresa Marchman, cherished sister Denice Wilkes, loving step brother Brian Marchman and his wife Cinidi, love of his life Gina Dahl. He is further survived by his niece Taylor Miller and nephew Steven Gonsalves with his wife Courtney and many beloved pets. Michael will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a jokester with a great sense of humor, proud patriot, motorcycle enthusiast, and adventurous traveler.
A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Church, 5050 Oak St, Hope Mills, NC 28348 on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at noon.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 23 to July 24, 2019