Fayetteville—Michael Scott Johnson, 29, died April 09, 2020. Mr. Johnson was born June 28, 1990 to Angela D. Reites and Scott Lee Johnson. Michael is a great person and has went to be with the Lord!! He is survived by his two (2) prized possessions daughters Aubree Lynn Johnson and Lily Hope Johnson. His Grandmother Ursula Reites and Grandfather Clifford Johnson. And numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends! He may be gone but will never be forgotten!! He is our sunshine, our hearts! Rest in peace my child I will always love you Mom!
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
