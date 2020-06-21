Michael Wall
Fayetteville— Michael Wall, 54, passed June 17, 2020. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 12:30 PM at Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Viewing will be on Monday June 22, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary.Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. Wiseman Mortuary Inc..
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.