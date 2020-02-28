|
Michael Wayne Strickland
Fayetteville—Michael Wayne Strickland (Mike) of Fayetteville, NC entered the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, February 28, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, his best friend and the love of his life, Sandra O'Briant Strickland; his three children, his pride and joy: Brittany Craven and husband Adam, Abigail Peterson and husband Benjamin, and Colby Strickland and wife Hannah. He is survived by one granddaughter, his sunshine: Aubrey Craven. He is also survived by his mother, Myra Ettrice Strickland; his brothers: Braxton Strickland and wife Irene, Tommy Strickland and wife Suani; his sisters: Myra Sims and husband Carl, and Sherri Roberts and husband Maxie as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Demory Braxton Strickland. Mike loved his Lord, wife, children, family, church and friends.
Mike was born on May 31, 1960. He received his undergraduate degree from Methodist University and in 1985, graduated from Campbell School of Law. He practiced real estate law at the firm of Blackwell, Swaringen & Russ from 1985 until 1991. From 1991 to 2018, he continued to practice real estate law at the firm of Anderson and Strickland. He closed his office in October of 2018 to begin his retirement.
He was a member of Village Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, on multiple committees, participated in the FAITH program, and helped found Village Christian Academy.
Mike loved the beach, the mountains, and being outdoors, but most of all he loved his Lord and his family. He was a faithful husband, who loved his bride as Christ loved the church. His children were his pride and joy and he attended every event they were in, always offering his support and encouragement. He loved fishing and working in his yard. Mike never met a stranger and always had a story to tell. His family referred to trips with him as "adventures with Mike" because there was never a dull moment. He always had a beautiful smile on his face and a sparkle in his eyes that would brighten the room as soon as he walked in. He cared faithfully for his mother from the time of his father's passing twelve years ago.
There will be a visitation Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Village Baptist Church 906 S. McPherson Church Rd., Fayetteville, NC at 2:00 with the memorial service to follow at 3:00.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the or to the Village Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020