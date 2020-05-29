Michelle Lee Blankenship
1978 - 2020
Michelle Lee Blankenship
Fayetteville—Michelle L. Blankenship passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Owen Lucas of Fayetteville; her mother, Emma L. Blankenship of Fayetteville; two brothers, Jonah J. Blankenship and wife, Sandra and Paul C. Blankenship and wife, Angela of Hope Mills; and nieces and nephews, Elyssa, Christian, and Athenia.
She was preceded in death by her father, James E. Blankenship.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 38 Sturbridge Drive, Hope Mills, NC 28348.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
