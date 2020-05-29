Michelle Lee BlankenshipFayetteville—Michelle L. Blankenship passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.She is survived by her son, Owen Lucas of Fayetteville; her mother, Emma L. Blankenship of Fayetteville; two brothers, Jonah J. Blankenship and wife, Sandra and Paul C. Blankenship and wife, Angela of Hope Mills; and nieces and nephews, Elyssa, Christian, and Athenia.She was preceded in death by her father, James E. Blankenship.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 38 Sturbridge Drive, Hope Mills, NC 28348.