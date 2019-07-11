|
Michelle "Lynn" Young Antoniades
Murrells Inlet—Mrs. Michelle Lynn Young Antoniades, 50, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Michelle, known as Lynn to those who loved her, was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Her commitment in life was putting God and her family first. Being an active member in the church was an important part of Lynn's life since childhood. She worked as a Receptionist for a Chiropractor until her health gave out, but that didn't slow her down, she had more time to enjoy her favorite hobby – crafting.
Lynn loved life (and the color pink!), she was devoted to her family and friends who brought her much happiness. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched.
Left to cherish Michelle's memory is her husband, Michael Antoniades of the home; her son, Shawn Antoniades of Myrtle Beach, SC; her parents, Buddy and Ruby Young of Fayetteville; her sister, Margie McMahon of Stroudsburg, PA; and her four brothers, Anthony Young (Sharon) of Dunedin, FL, Bradley Young of Dunedin, FL, Michael Young (Rachael) of Fayetteville, and Benny Young (Tiffany) of Port Richey, FL; her two special nephews, Wesley Young of Fayetteville and Aaron Young of Sevierville, TN; her mother-in-law, Barbara Dalton (Tommy) of Pawleys Island, SC.; and last but not least her sweet furbaby, Roxie.
A Funeral Service will be held at Eureka Baptist Church on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. William Aleshire officiating. Burial will follow the service at Lafayette Memorial Park. There will be a Visitation on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 11 to July 12, 2019