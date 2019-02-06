|
|
Goldsboro — Mr. Mike Lowery, 60, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 in Duke University Hospital.
Mike was born in Robeson County on September 23, 1958 to the late Viola Lowery. He served in the US Army and the US Marines. He participated in Operation Deny Flight and Operation Provide Promise while a member of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. After serving for 16 years he was honorably discharged and went to work for the NC Department of Correction until his retirement. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by an uncle, Coohooling Jacobs of Fayetteville; an aunt, Peggy Lowery of Rowland; a very close friend, Jerry Johnson of Goldsboro; and many cousins and extended family members.
The Lowery family will receive friends between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019 at LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304.
A Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held 1 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, at Cape Fear Baptist Church Cemetery, 100 Indian Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28312.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304. Online condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019