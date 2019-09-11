Home

West and Dunn Funeral Home
208 West Main St.
Benson, NC 27504
(919) 894-3123
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
West and Dunn Funeral Home
208 West Main St.
Benson, NC 27504
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
West and Dunn Funeral Home
208 West Main St.
Benson, NC 27504
Mike Molina


1960 - 2019
Mike Molina Obituary
Mike Molina
Raeford —Mike Molina, 59, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. His funeral service will be held Saturday, September 14 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of West & Dunn Funeral Home, Benson, N.C. Officiating will be Father Al Riquelme. He will be laid to rest in Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Cemetery, Newton Grove. The family will receive family and friends at West & Dunn Funeral Home from 10 till 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
Left to cherish his memories are his mother; Juanita Flores, wife; Marsellis George, children; Melody Molina, Stephany Diaz, Catriina Snyder, Mario Molina and Mike Molina. Grandchildren; Andre, Antonio, Daniel, Brandon, Jesse, Alexia, Ethan, Sophia and Damian. Siblings; Irene, Mele, Lisa, Sylvia, George, Alfredo, Marcos, Pancho, Carlos and Isidoro.
He was preceded in death by his father; Carlos Molina.
A Service of West & Dunn Funeral Home, Benson, N.C.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
