Mildred Barbour Gregory
Hope Mills—Mrs. Mildred Barbour Gregory, age 86, of 4065 Stone Street, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. Officiating will be Rev. Mike Williams. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Benson.
Mrs. Gregory was born in Johnston County to the late Rudolph "Doc" and Leola Stanley Barbour. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Benton White, Sr.; son, Carl Benton White, Jr., daughter, Christina "Christie" White Schatz; sister, Jackie Branzelle. Mrs. Gregory retired from the Robert A. Tart Insurance Agency as an agent. She was a member of the Marvin Methodist Church.
Surviving include husband of 22 years, Walter Gregory; children, Carter Stanley White of Hope Mills, Clark Andrew White and wife, Margaret of Four Oaks, Carla White Beasley and Phil Barefoot of Benson; grandchildren, Chrissy Knott and husband, Steven of Dunn, Hannah Van Halen and husband, Chris of Four Oaks, Will White and wife, Elizabeth of Four Oaks, Leanna Woodard and husband, Slade of Wilson; William Landon, IV of Ft. Rucker, Alabama; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; sisters, Lois Morgan of Benson, Faye Fuller of Willow Spring, Joyce Strickland of Benson; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM-10:45AM, Friday, February 14, 2020 prior to the funeral service and other times at the home of Carla Beasley 981 Denning Road Benson, NC 27504.
Flowers are welcomed; however, memorials may be made to March of Dimes Donation Processing Center P.O. Box 18819 Atlanta, GA 31126.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.roseandgraham.com
Arrangements by Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Benson, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020