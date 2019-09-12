|
|
Mildred Bullard "Millie" Shelton
Fayetteville—Mildred Bullard "Millie" Shelton, 98, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Gracious Living Retirement Community in Southern Pines, NC. She grew up in Robeson County and moved to Fayetteville in her early 20's where she worked in banking before owning and operating Ramsey Renault.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ralph M. Shelton; her parents James and Eliza Bullard and her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her stepdaughter Judy Shelton of Fayetteville, NC and niece Jeannie Locklear of West End, NC , numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews who were all dearly loved along with a host of other family and friends.
She was a member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church for over fifty years. A graveside service will be held at LaFayette Memorial Park, Ramsey Street on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Snyder Memorial Baptist Church. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her longtime caregivers Melisa Blue, Dasharne McLean, Deoisha McLean, Learen Blue, Melanie Morrison, Brandi Kennedy, Latisha Marsh, Secoya Marsh and Tasha Bandy. The family would also like to express appreciation to First Health Hospice and Pallative Care. A special thanks to Mrs. Janet Anderson.
Online condolences may be left at http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019