Mildred Irene Jefferson Lee
Fayetteville—Mildred Irene Jefferson Lee passed from this earth on September 15, 2019
Mildred was born on July 7, 1923, the daughter of the late Clarence Clinton Jefferson and the late Lelia Myrtle Nelson Jefferson of Danville, Virginia. She married Conrad Barton Lee, of Fayetteville, North Carolina in November of 1947. Together, they had three children, and enjoyed more than 51 years of marriage which ended upon Conrad's death in April of 1999.
Mildred worked as a Civil Service at Fort Bragg. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi International Social Cultural and Service Sorority for 46 years, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Red Hat Society. She was a faithful member of Massey Hill Baptist Church and of Village Baptist Church in Fayetteville.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and by her sister, Belva Beatrice Jefferson Morefield.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Rae Lee-Carr (Duane Carr), her son Robert Edward Lee (Debbie Ford Lee), her daughter Phyllis Lee Black (Julius Lawson Black "Buddy"); her grandchildren, Christie Lee Owen (Scott Owen), Lori Lee Taylor (Matthew Taylor), Robert Edward Lee, II, and Conrad Lawson Black; and by great-grandchildren Spencer Lee Owen and Colt Orin Lee Taylor.
The service will be held at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC on Saturday, September 21st at 1pm.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019