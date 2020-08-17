1/1
Mildred Jane White
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Mildred Jane White
Columbia, SC—Mrs. Mildred Jane, 81, passed away Friday, August 14 with family by her side.
Funeral services will be Saturday, August 22 in Crumpler Funeral Chapel at 2:00 pm with Rev. Jeff Person officiating and Minister Queen Snow McAllister eulogist interment will follow in Mt. Zion UME Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 pm prior to the funeral service.
She is survived by three sons, Robert White, Jr. (Menette), Anthony Vernon White (Rechetta), and John Russell White; she is also survived my brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Services for the family are entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, 220 East 4th Ave, Red Springs, NC 28377. Condolences to the family may be made at www.crumplerfh.com



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
220 E 4Th Ave
Red Springs, NC 28377
(910) 843-9000
