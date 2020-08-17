Mildred Jane White
Columbia, SC—Mrs. Mildred Jane, 81, passed away Friday, August 14 with family by her side.
Funeral services will be Saturday, August 22 in Crumpler Funeral Chapel at 2:00 pm with Rev. Jeff Person officiating and Minister Queen Snow McAllister eulogist interment will follow in Mt. Zion UME Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 pm prior to the funeral service.
She is survived by three sons, Robert White, Jr. (Menette), Anthony Vernon White (Rechetta), and John Russell White; she is also survived my brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
