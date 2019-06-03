Home

Mildred (Johnson) Johnson

Mildred (Johnson) Johnson Obituary
Mildred (Johnson) Johnson
Fayetteville—Ms. Mildred J. Johnson, 86 of Fayetteville, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Village Green Health and Rehabilitation, Fayetteville.
The funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, with Reverend Bryan Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mildred was born October 9, 1932 in Sampson County and was the daughter of Marvin and Josephine Lucas Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters and two brothers. She retired from Black & Decker after 29-1/2 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah and husband Bud Minnick of Fayetteville; son, Frankie Edwards and wife Shirley of Charleston, SC; daughter, Sharon and husband Mike Hemingway of Fayetteville; daughter, Karon and husband Jeff Prince of Lumberton; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and sister, Helen Martinez of Roseboro.
The visitation will be held from 1:00-1:50 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 3 to June 4, 2019
