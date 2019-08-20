|
Mildred Louise (Tew) Melton
Fayetteville—Mildred Louise Melton, 78, of Fayetteville passed away Tuesday August 20, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
She was born February 16, 1941 in Cumberland County to the late Thelma and Otho Tew Sr. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles A. "Chuck" Melton.
Mildred was a lifelong and faithful member of Cedar Falls Baptist Church. During her time at Cedar Falls, Mildred graciously volunteered her time to several church ministries. She will be remembered as a loving Mother and Grandmother who cherished sharing time and memories with her family.
She is survived by two sons Bryan Melton and wife, Ann of Matthews, NC and Charles Melton and wife, Jane Ellen of Fayetteville, NC; her daughter, Sharon Byrd and husband, Jackie of Dunn, NC; her brother Otho Tew Jr. ; three sisters Joyce Smallwood, Maxine Neidigh, and Betty Scarborough; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Thursday August 22 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 23 at 12:30PM at Cedar Falls Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sandhills State Veteran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Falls Baptist Church General Fund 6181 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28311.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019