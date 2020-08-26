1/1
Mildred Louise (Blanton) Meshaw
1922 - 2020
Fayetteville—Mildred Louise Blanton Meshaw, born January 10, 1922, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 after a short illness at Whispering Pines Nursing Home. She retired from Fasco Industries in 1987. She graduated from Erwin High School in 1940 and married Henry Meshaw October 28, 1940.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Meshaw; parents, Furman Carson Blanton and Bertha Elizabeth Turner Blanton; sisters, Eula Mae Wood and Elizabeth Robinson; brothers, Carson Blanton and Furman Blanton Jr.
Mildred is survived by four sons, Fred (Ruth), Rick (Carol), Dennis (Joy), and David; grandchildren, Wayne and Alan Meshaw, Kelly Moser and Cory Meshaw, Hannah Meshaw, Christine Norris, and Jennifer Rivera; numerous nieces and nephews, and 21 great grandchildren.
She was a lifelong member of the Second Baptist Church and for 42 years taught Sunday school for four and five-year olds. She especially enjoyed spending time at Holden Beach with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and always had a book to read while she was sitting on the beach.
Mildred was often heard saying, "The Lord has blessed me always".
A private memorial service will be held Friday, August 28, with Rev. Phillip Hall officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Baptist Church, 522 Person St. Fayetteville, NC or a charity of your choice.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
