Mildred Strange McElvoy
Mildred Strange McElvoy
Spring Lake—Mildred Jeanette Strange McElvoy, 87, of Spring Lake passed away peacefully on July, 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Mildred retired from the Main Post Exchange at the make-up and jewelry counter after over 20 years of service.
Mildred is survived by her brother-in-law Robert McElvoy; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service at Riverview Memorial Gardens in Spring Lake on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:30a.m. Visitation will take place prior to the graveside at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
