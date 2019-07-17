|
|
Mildred Tolar
Laurinburg — Mrs. Mildred Campbell Tolar, 94, of Laurinburg, formerly of Red Springs, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Scotland Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Tolar was born on August 29, 1924 to Daniel James and Jayne Perkins Campbell in Hoke County. She was an Elementary School Teacher before retirement and a faithful member of the Red Springs Presbyterian Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Steve Scott Tolar and wife Donna of Willow Spring, NC; a daughter, Ann Tolar Drennan and husband Robert of Wagram, NC; 2 grandchildren, Stephanie Marie Tolar of Durham, NC and Zachary James Drennan of Burgaw, NC.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Dan Campbell Jr. and a sister, Kathleen Collinson.
Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 AM Friday, July 19, 2019 at Red Springs Presbyterian Church, 115 North Vance St. Red Springs, NC 28377.
A Service to Celebrate her life will begin at 11:00 AM following the visitation with Vivian Miller officiating.
Burial will follow in Alloway Cemetery in Red Springs.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Red Springs Presbyterian Church, 115 Vance St. Red Springs, NC 28377.
Services for the family are entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home, 220 East 4th Ave, Red Springs, NC 28377. Condolences to the family may be made at www.crumplerfh.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 17 to July 18, 2019