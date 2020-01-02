|
Miles O. Edge, Jr.
Fayetteville, NC—Miles Owen Edge, Jr., 92, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Joan D. Edge; his son, Miles Owen Edge III (Melissa) of Raeford, NC; his siblings, Mable Autry of Stedman, NC and Leonard Edge of Stedman, NC; his grandchildren, Ryan Edge (Katherine), Miranda Perkins (Austin), and Makayla Edge; and his three great-grandchildren, Landon, Scarlett, and Carson.
Miles Edge, Jr. was a Veteran of WWII, during which he served in the Navy. He was also a lifetime member of the Masonic lodge and The Shriners.
A visitation will be held from 9 AM - 10:45 AM at Rogers & Breece Funeral Home on Saturday, January 4, 2020. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation, starting at 11 AM in the Rogers & Breece Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Norwood Tadlock officiating. Burial will follow the service at Lafayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020