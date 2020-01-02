Home

Services
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Miles O. Edge Jr.


1927 - 2020
Miles O. Edge Jr. Obituary
Miles O. Edge, Jr.
Fayetteville, NC—Miles Owen Edge, Jr., 92, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Joan D. Edge; his son, Miles Owen Edge III (Melissa) of Raeford, NC; his siblings, Mable Autry of Stedman, NC and Leonard Edge of Stedman, NC; his grandchildren, Ryan Edge (Katherine), Miranda Perkins (Austin), and Makayla Edge; and his three great-grandchildren, Landon, Scarlett, and Carson.
Miles Edge, Jr. was a Veteran of WWII, during which he served in the Navy. He was also a lifetime member of the Masonic lodge and The Shriners.
A visitation will be held from 9 AM - 10:45 AM at Rogers & Breece Funeral Home on Saturday, January 4, 2020. A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation, starting at 11 AM in the Rogers & Breece Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Norwood Tadlock officiating. Burial will follow the service at Lafayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
