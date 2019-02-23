|
|
Millie J. Cain
Fayetteville—Millie Jean Michener Cain, 70, of Fayetteville, died Friday, February 22, 2019 in her home surrounded by family.
Born in Chester County, PA, Millie was the daughter of Mildred Miller Michener of Folcroft, PA and the late Edwin Michener, Sr.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Curtis Michener.
In addition to her mother, Millie is survived by her husband, John Cain, Sr.; daughters, Rebecca Jean Cain of Fayetteville, Barbara Ann Wood and husband Eric of Hope Mills, and Diana Marie Cain of Fayetteville; son, John Sim Cain, Jr. and wife Zorylin of Fayetteville; granddaughters, Katelyn Paige Wood of Hope Mills and Nayelie Nicole Rodriguez of Fayetteville; brothers, Edwin Michener, Jr. and wife Emma of Eddystone, PA, John Michener, Richard Michener, William Michener, and Russell Michener, all of Folcroft, PA; and a host of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Rockfish Memorial Park.
Millie loved taking care of her family and greatly enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019