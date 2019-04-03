|
Milton Carlyn Bostic, Sr.
Fayetteville — Milton Carlyn Bostic, Sr. 93, of Fayetteville passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 after a long illness. He was born on February 5, 1926 in Duplin County.
Milton attended East Carolina University, after college he was the manager of the Carolina Cotton Growers Association's Fayetteville office. He was an active member of Highland Presbyterian Church, the John M. Wilson Sunday School Class, the men's choir and served faithfully as an usher for years until his health declined. Milton devoted much time to Better Health of Cumberland County, serving on the Board of Directors and later the Advisory Board. He was the first recipient of the Ruth Peter's Award.
Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Wilma Bostic; two brothers, Adolf Bostic and Marlow Bostic and his sister, Melza Peterson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Frances Heyer Bostic. He was a devoted father to his children, Mary Bostic Kulig, Milton Carlyn Bostic, Jr. and his wife Junita. Milton is survived by his beloved grandchildren; J.C. Hayes and wife Rachel, Natashia Bostic Williams and husband Dr. Michael Williams, Zachary Heyer Hayes and fiancée Caroline Curry; along with numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank his fantastic caregivers.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery (Fire Tower Road, Rose Hill, NC) with Rev. Chip Stapleton officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Better Health of Cumberland County and Highland Presbyterian Church, 111 Highland Ave. Fayetteville, NC 28305
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019