|
|
Mina Hensley Townsend
Fayetteville—Mina Jean Hensley Townsend, 83, died at 2:15 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, in Bethesda Healthcare Facility, surrounded by her children. In her words, she had many happy years as a Christian wife, mother of three and community volunteer.
She was born October 31, 1936 in Huntington West Virginia to Moses and Blanche Miller Hensley. Her family lived in Williamson West Virginia and she graduated from high school there. Mina graduated from Marshall University in Huntington WVA with a degree in elementary education. She was a kindergarten teacher. Her parents were teachers also and instilled in her the love of learning.
She met the love of her life Robert Glenn Townsend, Jr. (Bob) on a blind date in Williamson, WVA. They married on August 2, 1958 and lived in Louisville, KY, Indianapolis, IN and Grayson, KY before settling in Raeford, NC where he was a family physician for 33 years before retirement.
She was an active member of Raeford United Methodist Church where she served in many different capacities but she made note of those most important – a Sunday School teacher for over 20 years and President of United Methodist Women on the local and district level. She was a group leader of Bible Study Fellowship for seven years. Mina was a student of God's Word and she shared her faith with everyone she met.
She was one of the two women first elected to the School Board of Hoke County Schools. She was President of the Women's Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert G. Townsend, Jr. and a son, Neil Hensley Townsend.
Mina is survived by her daughter, Susan T. Barnes and husband Glen of Fayetteville, a grandson, Zack of Cary; a son, Dr. Robert G. Townsend III of Fayetteville and grandchildren, Jacob and Lauren of Fayetteville; two nieces, Dr. Terri Haley of El Dorado Hills, California and Dr. Sherri Crosson of Chesapeake, Virginia; a special nephew, Dr. M. B. Pate II and wife Linda, and their children, Dr. Tess Pate Jordan of Summerfield, NC, her children Clara and Emmeline and Air Force Major Matthew Townsend Pate.
A visitation with the family will be held from 1:00 – 1:45 PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Raeford United Methodist Church, 308 N. Main Street in Raeford and the funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with the Reverend Brian Wingo officiating. Burial will be in Raeford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Raeford United Methodist Church, 308 N. Main Street, Raeford, NC 23876.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020