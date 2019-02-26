Services Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 (910) 483-1331 Minnie Singletary Howie

Fayetteville—Minnie Singletary Howie, 87, of Fayetteville, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was born on November 7, 1931 to Elizabeth Gibson and Nathan Wilbur Singletary, Sr. of Tar Heel, NC. She was born into a loving family with two brothers and two sisters. She was preceded in death by her brothers Nathan (Nymph) Singletary, Roger Singletary, and sister Althea Brisson. She is survived by her sister Sara Taylor of Bladenboro.

Minnie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert F. Howie, Sr. (Bobby). She also is survived by her sons, Robert Howie, Jr., Samuel Howie, and Nathan Howie and wife, Mary Lynn, all of Fayetteville. Minnie has two grandchildren, Lillian Howie and Benjamin Howie, whom she loved dearly.

Growing up in Tar Heel, NC in the 30's and 40's, she learned the value of hard work. Minnie was VP of the senior class at Tar Heel High School. She was active in the 4H club and won several awards. After Minnie graduated high school, she attended Highsmith Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1953. While studying nursing, she was active in the Nurse Recruitment Program and helped establish the Nursing Student Christian Association. For over 30 years, Minnie was a dedicated registered nurse at the VA Hospital in Fayetteville. In the 60's and 70's she was very active in the District 14 NC State Nurses Association holding various executive position. Minnie won the Nurse of the Year award in 1964 from the Altrusa Club for all of her volunteer work. In 1979, she was instrumental in helping start a hospice project at the VA Hospital which was the first in Cumberland County and the first official in-hospital hospice in North Carolina. After retiring, Minnie continued per passion of nursing by working part-time in the TB Clinic at the Cumberland County Health Department.

Minnie was a member of First Baptist Church and was active on several committees. She was also active with the Highsmith Rainey Nursing Alumni working primarily with establishing the group's scholarship fund to aid future nurses of the region with their education.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 2pm. Burial will be at Lafayette Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Minnie's memory can be made to Highsmith Rainey Nursing Alumni Scholarship Fund at Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation, PO Box 87526, Fayetteville NC 28304 or to First Baptist Church, 201 Anderson St, Fayetteville, NC 28301.

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301. Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019