WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Country Club Drive Church of Christ
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Country Club Drive Church of Christ

Miriam "Peggy" Maddox


1933 - 2020
Miriam "Peggy" Maddox Obituary
Miriam "Peggy" Maddox
Fayetteville —Miriam Louise (Peggy) Maddox of Fayetteville, North Carolina departed this earthly realm for her heavenly home on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Village Green Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Miriam was a graduate of E.E. Smith High School class of 1951. She matriculated at Fayetteville State Teachers College (FSU) and received a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. While working for the Cumberland County school system, She earned a Master's degree in Education from North Carolina Central College (NCCU). She served in the capacity of Elementary Educator at Ashley Elementary and Cumberland Road schools for 31 years until her retirement in 1987.
Miriam was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Henry H. Maddox, her eldest daughter, Melody M. Smith and her parents, Samuel and Bertha Little.
Miriam is survived by her daughter, Melonee Maddox (Dennis Campbell); her grandchildren, Clifton Cradle Jr., Larry E. Smith II, Uriah Smith, and Miriam Williams; her sisters, Sandra Covington and Brenda Smith (John), three great grandchildren, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.
A private celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Country Club Drive Church of Christ. Interment will be at Lafayette Memorial Park, 2013 Ramsey St., Fayetteville.
A public viewing will take place at Wiseman Mortuary on Monday, April 20 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM and also at the Country Club Dr., Church of Christ on Tuesday morning April 21 from 10:00 AM till 11:00 AM.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
