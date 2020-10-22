1/
Miriam "MiMi" Wright
Miriam "MiMi" Wright
Fayetteville— Miriam Wright, 37, passed October 20, 2020. Funeral Service will be conducted on Saturday, October 24, 2020 12noon in the chapel of Cunningham Mortuary & Cremations, Inc. The view will take place one hour prior to the service.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cunningham & Sons Mortuary Inc
3809 Raeford Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
(910) 433-2616
October 22, 2020
I worked with Mimi at CFVH in the cath lab for many years. Mimi worked the evening shift, she kept us entertained with laughs and jokes everyday. She also exhibited that sweet smile, no matter what was going on in her life. She loved her family. We shared stories about our mothers love. I will truly miss her, but I do know that Heaven has gained another Angel with lots of love and compassion for others. Rest In Peace Mimi, until that day when we meet again. DEATH CAME QUIETLY AND GAVE MIMI GENTLE SLEEP, SLEEP ON AND TAKE YOUR REST, LOVE YOU SISTA GIRL
Dianne Ford
Friend
