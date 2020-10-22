I worked with Mimi at CFVH in the cath lab for many years. Mimi worked the evening shift, she kept us entertained with laughs and jokes everyday. She also exhibited that sweet smile, no matter what was going on in her life. She loved her family. We shared stories about our mothers love. I will truly miss her, but I do know that Heaven has gained another Angel with lots of love and compassion for others. Rest In Peace Mimi, until that day when we meet again. DEATH CAME QUIETLY AND GAVE MIMI GENTLE SLEEP, SLEEP ON AND TAKE YOUR REST, LOVE YOU SISTA GIRL

Dianne Ford

Friend