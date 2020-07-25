Mitchell Gordon GrahamFayetteville—Mitchell Gordon Graham, 74, of Fayetteville passed on Thursday, July 23 with his children by his side. Mitchell was preceded in death by his father, Daniel Edward Graham; mother, Elizabeth Butler Graham; and stepson, Bobby McLaurin.Mitchell is survived by his sons, Stuart Graham and Clark Graham; his daughter, Lindsey Graham; brother, Fred Graham and wife, Mary; niece, Rebecca Cabe; nephew, Daniel Graham; step-daughter, Anita McLaurin; mother-in-law, Gillie Revelle; wife, Virginia Graham; and countless dear friends.He was a proud Pirate of East Carolina University and a member of Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity. He was a dedicated Realtor at Townsend Real Estate for over 30 years, a former President of the Fayetteville Area Realtor Association and Realtor of the Year. He was a mentor to many and a great source of real estate knowledge to all.Mitchell dearly loved his job.Mitchell, also known as, The Mitch, 007, and Captain Real Estate, loved people and people loved him. He was such a positive person and a loyal friend to many who treasured his friendships.Mitch often had people in stitches and made the world laugh with his great sense of humor. Mitch enjoyed being an active member of the Exchange Club of Greater Fayetteville as well as keeping the lights on at Chris's.Most importantly, he was a wonderful Dad and truly one of a kind.A special thanks to his caregiver, Paula Placa.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at Cross Creek Cemetery on Ann and Lamon St. on Tuesday, July 28 with Reverend Chip Stapleton of Highland Presbyterian Church officiating.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a local charity of your choice.