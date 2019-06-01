|
Monica Kathleen Smith
Charlotte—Monica Kathleen Smith was tragically taken from her family on May 25th, 2019 falling victim to a violent crime in Charlotte, NC.
Monica will be forever remembered by her loving son, Tristan; her parents, Lisa & Luis Meletiche and Duane Smith Sr.; and her brothers, Duane Smith Jr. and Luis Meletiche III. Monica will also be remembered by her extended family and friends.
Monica is a graduate of Hoke County High School. She received her cosmetology license from Sandhills Community College. Monica was a veteran of the United States Army.
Monica left this earth too early for us to understand, but God always has a purpose and therefore we all must believe that Monnie is still among us fulfilling hers.
A viewing and memorial gathering will be held from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm on Monday, June 3rd, 2019 with full military honors at Unity Chapel at Cliffdale, 1037 71st School Road, Fayetteville, NC. Professional services entrusted to Unity Funeral Services of Fayetteville.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 1 to June 2, 2019