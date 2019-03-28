|
Monnie M. Sanders
Charleston—Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Monnie Marion Sanders, 94, of Charleston, passed away March 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held on April 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Northbridge Baptist Church, 1160 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. Charleston, S.C. 29407. Family will receive guest prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00. Burial will be private.
Monnie was born in Barnewell, S.C. son of Monnie Sanders, Viola Sanders Padgett and Marcus Padgett. At an early age Monnie joined the Army, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, 505 PIR. While serving, he made over 500 combat jumps in multiple campaigns: Operation Overlord - D day, Operation Market Garden, Ardennes Counter offensive (Battle of the Bulge) and Rhineland offensive. He earned several honors, medals and ribbons during his career. Monnie also worked at the Charleston Naval Shipyard after returning to Charleston S.C. Monnie was very proud of his military service and his country.
Monnie loved the Lord, his family, friends, Nascar, gardening fruits and vegetables and fishing. Monnie was a former stock car racer, a Mason and a shriner.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years Betty, children: James Sanders, Kathy Settle (Mark), Debbie Crain (Jim), Yvonne Evie Bullock (Jim), George Breaker (Veeann), Victor Breaker (Teresa), 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, an aunt, Nell McIntosh, best buddy Reggie Strickland, several nieces and a nephew.
Pre-deceased by his parents, sister Frances Branch, and a daughter Wanda Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northbridge Baptist Church 1160 Sam Rittenberg Charleston, S.C. 29407
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019