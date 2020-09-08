1/1
Monserrate "Ritin" Morales
Monserrate "Ritin"
Morales
Spring Lake—Monserrate Morales, lovingly known as Ritin passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Ritin was born to the late Juan Crespo Quijano and Carmen Guzman-Lopez in Membrillo Camuy, Puerto Rico on October 23, 1933.
Ritin is survived by her children, Luis (Sharon), Cesar, Freddy (William), Hector (Barbara), Carmen (Gary), as well as 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She married Luis Gregorio Morales in Puerto Rico on December 30, 1953. They spent their 49 years of marriage traveling the world together during his military career while raising five children. They finally settled in Spring Lake, North Carolina, in 1966. Ritin was not only the matriarch of the Morales family, she helped raise many of the military and civilian community members for over two decades in her home daycare. Many of those children have returned over the years to visit with children of their own and would still call her grandma.
Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake. Ritin's viewing will be open to friends and held Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Ritin Morales to the Alzheimer's dementia association at act.alz.org. Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
