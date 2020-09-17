Monte J. Hall
Florence, SC— Monte James Hall, 66, formerly of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
Mr. Hall was born in St. Louis, MO, the son of the late Archa Gene Hall and Peggy Marie Kitchen. He was a former employee of Kelly Springfield Tire Company.
Surviving are; his fiancé, Patricia N. Springs; a daughter, Jasmine (Daniel) Whitley; his 2nd father, Sam Kitchen; three sisters, Denise (Wayne) Sherrill, Terri Hall Williamson, and Tina (Terry) Eddy; two brothers, Daryl (Darlene) Kitchen and Edward (Nery) Riggs and two grandchildren.
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
