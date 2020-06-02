Montgomery Hobart "Monty" Holden Sr.
1944 - 2020
Montgomery "Monty" Hobart Holden, Sr.
Autryville—Montgomery Hobart Holden Sr. 75 passed away peacefully at his home in Autryville, NC on Sunday April,19, 2020. His final days were spent at home surrounded by his family and friends that Monty had touched in some way though out his life.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Pastor Steve Reeves. Burial will follow at Pleasant Union Baptist Church in Roseboro.
He was born in Ft. Benning Ga. on October 30, 1944 to Doctor Eugene and Alberta Holden. He lived many years in Epsom, NH where he fell in love with being a truck driver & mechanic. Monty attended Flying Mechanic school and that is where he fell in love with working on planes and mechanics.
He retired from Frito O Lay of Fayetteville NC after 12 years of being a fleet manager. Monty lived In Autryville, NC for over 12 years.
Monty was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son and brother. He is survived by this his loving wife, Sharon, his children, Montgomery of Fayetteville, John of Raleigh, Billy of Stedman, Becky Byrd of Autryville, and his daughter, Donna Tripp of Nashville TN, Jamie Gautier of Fl and Edward Owen Kelley of Autryville; his brother, Merrill Holden and his two sisters, Mary Hall and Barbara Hobart; and his mother Alberta Holden.
Monty has 15 grandchildren: Katherine, Montgomery III, Grace & Natalie Holden, Terry Tripp & Joshua Tripp, Nicole & Kelly Holden, Tommy & Tyler Holden, Maranda & Autumn Byrd, Zack Kelley, Hannah and Hailey Gautier, Joey, Joshua, Jordyn & Jada Fields. He has four great-grandchildren, Holden & Lincoln Graefe, Wesley Lee and Lillian Tripp
John 14:3 – And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you may also be where I am.
Please make any donations in honor of Monty to Cape Fear Valley Cancer Center in Fayetteville NC https://donate.cfvfoundation.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=298
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
