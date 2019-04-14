|
|
Morris Jay Bennett Sr.
Lumberton—Mr. Morris Jay Bennett Sr., age 76, of Lumberton, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born on February 13, 1943, in Robeson County to the late Harley Bennett and the late Gussie Lee Williams Bennett.
He was the owner-operator of Tradeshow Co. and was very active within the community throughout the years. He was a member of the National Street Rod Association, past President and former member of Robeson Street Rod Association, member of Robeson County Fair Board, past President and lifetime member of the Lumberton JC's, and past member and Chief of Lumberton Rescue Unit.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Howard Bennett and John Bennett, and a nephew, Jimmy Bennett.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Hardin Bennett of the home; one son, Morris Jay Bennett, Jr. of Lumberton; one step-son, Tim Soles (Carol) of Kannapolis; one step-granddaughter, Hannah; one sister, Sarah Keith Rozier of Lumberton; three sisters-in-law: Delores Sease of Fayetteville, Ellen Owens (Earl) of Mullins, SC, and Sharon Smith (Billy) of Willow Springs; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc. in Lumberton.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Floyd Memorial Chapel in Lumberton with Rev. Joe Bounds, Rev. Jeff Blackburn, and Rev. David Hawes officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019