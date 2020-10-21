Moses Lyons, Jr.
Fayetteville—Mr. Moses Lyons Jr., age 74 of 214 Cochran Ave, Fayetteville departed this life Friday, October 16, 2020.
He was the son of the late Moses Lyon, Sr., and Lucille Harris Lyon. Along with his parents, his wife, Sylvia E. Lyons and two sisters, Robin Lyon and Patricia Lyon preceded him in death.
Moses attended Granville County Schools and graduated in 1964 from G.W. Hawley High School. After graduation, he joined the United States Armed Forces and served 20 years of dedicated service. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served three tours as a Chemical Warfare Specialist and earned several medals. The discipline and patriotism that he learned in the Army, never left him, as those close to him will attest.
After retirement, he continued his education at Fayetteville State University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. He served as a Fixed Assets Officer at his beloved Alma Mater until his second retirement. Moses loved to fish and play pool. He was a world-renowned master billiard and loved a good challenge on the pool table. He was widely respected for his knack for telling it like it is and his ability not to hold back his opinion.
He re-devoted his life to Christ and during his elder years and attended the Life in Christ Christian Center, as often as possible. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace in Christ.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory: children, Reginald Lyons, Rodney Lyons, Charisse Gainey "Nicole" (Monte) and Rashad Lyons (Andria); four grandchildren; siblings, Lucreasie Parker, LaVerne Sanders (Fred), David Lyon, Meriam Hatchett (Bernard); and a host of other relatives and friends.
People wishing to honor the life of Moses Lyons, Jr. can make donations to the Veteran of Foreign Wars. Please visit the VFW website https://heroes.vfw.org/page/21776/donate/1?ea.tracking.id=homepage
to make a donation.
A visitation for Moses is planned for Friday, October 23, 2020 from 1 pm to 5 pm. The visitation will be at the Wiseman Funeral Home on 431 Cumberland Street Fayetteville, NC 28301. The funeral will take place at the Wiseman Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11am with an interment at Lafayette Memorial West.