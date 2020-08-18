MSG Edward L. SmithFayetteville—Edward "Smitty" Smith of Fayetteville passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Smitty, a Special Forces Vietnam veteran, served his country in the U.S. Air Force before joining the U.S. Army in 1960 until his honorable discharge on December 31, 1986.Smitty was born in Richmond, VA to the late Thornton and Mamie (Gordan) Smith. He was preceded in death by his brother, Elwood Smith and his grandson, Kyle Smith.Smitty is survived by his loving wife Barbara (Lowery) of 58 years; his sons, Eddie of Fayetteville, Bryan of Red Springs, and Charles Lowery of Hope Mills; his daughter, Patricia of Fayetteville; his grandsons, Geoffrey Draughon of Hope Mills, Austin Draughon of Hope Mills, Erik of Fayetteville, and Liyla and Skyler Locklear of Fayetteville, and one great grandson, Lennox Draughon.Smitty served four tours in Vietnam and multiple U.S. special operation tasks where he received numerous medals and badges of honor including the Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Parachute Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Parachute Badge, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Army Commendation Medal (2nd Oak Leaf Cluster), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and Army Good Conduct Award (9 Awd).Smitty lived a good life and was known for being a hard worker who never quit with his "No Nonsense" attitude. He will be deeply missedA Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 20th at 10:30am at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home with burial to follow at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:30 to 10:15am before the service.