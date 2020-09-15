MSG Harry Augustus Wiley
Fayetteville—Master Sgt. Harry A. Wiley passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Harry was preceded in death by his siblings, Lilian and Herbie.
Harry is survived by his wife Christine; son Richard, sister Eleanor; nieces and nephews, Eric, Lorraine, Missy, Steve and Sharon; very dear friends, Tay, Lynn, and Bill, and service dog Marley.
Harry was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 20, 1942 and grew up with his foster parents Dorothea and William Brighter. Harry was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1964 and served two tours in Vietnam as a member of a Dust-Off Medevac crew. These crews saved many lives and were universally respected by all the solders in the war. After returning from Vietnam he served multiple tours in Germany and in numerous US States while pursuing a career in Army Aviation. He rose through the ranks during his 26-year career and retired as an Aircraft Maintenance Senior Sgt. For his service he received a Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal(2D OLC), Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal (7th Award), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, three Overseas Service Ribbons, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation Badge with Palm, Aircraft Crewman Badge (Master). Harry also served as a civilian contractor supporting the US Army in Saudi Arabia during Desert Shield.
Never one to give up, Harry battled cancer for three years and passed away peacefully at home in the company of his friends, Tay, Lynn, and Bill. Harry will be remembered for his devotion to Service men and women, fallen and Wounded Warriors
, University of South Carolina Gamecocks, Philadelphia and the Eagles, Marley his pet and loyal service dog who diligently watched over him, listening to classic rock and roll music with friends and the city of Charleston, SC.
A private graveside service will be held at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project