MSG Nathan Goodman
Fayetteville—Master Sergeant Nathan Lee Goodman, Age 36, was born May 10, 1983 in Pasadena, CA; he passed away January 14, 2020 in Eloy, Arizona. Nate was assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina as the Operations Sergeant for Operational Detachment - Alpha 3214.
In 2002, Nate graduated from Thornton Fractional South High School in Lansing, Illinois. Nathan joined the Army shortly after the September 11 terror attacks in 2001. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2004 with 1-27th Infantry Battalion. Upon his return from Afghanistan, Nate left active duty and joined the Army National Guard until his graduation from the Special Forces Qualification Course in 2008 and was assigned to 19th Special Forces Group (A) where he again deployed to Afghanistan and Africa to combat terrorism. Nate's return to active duty in 2010 landed him at Fort Bragg, NC with the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne). While assigned to 3rd SFG (A), he again deployed to Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Africa where he finished his career as the Operations Sergeant for ODA 3214.
Nathan married Kelly Allard on December 4, 2007. The family began to expand on March 17, 2009 with the birth of their daughter Lillyana, and again with a son, Ethan, on July 30, 2011. Nate loved his family, and was an amazing role model for his children, friends, and colleagues.
Nate created a legacy that needs no explanation. Everything he did, he did with his whole heart and a passion that surpasses comprehension.
Nate is known for his sense of humor, loyalty, reliability, honesty, candor, and desire to help. Nate would do anything to make someone laugh. He told exciting stories, always offered to lend a hand, and easily made life-long friends. His love for his family, adventure, his career, country, skydiving, camping, and teaching his children countless life lessons is indescribable.
Nate was a husband and a father to be proud of. He left behind a wife and two children who love him full heartedly. The strength he gave to his family throughout the years will encourage them to move forward in life as he would have wanted.
Nate loved living life to the fullest. Although he passed before we were ready to let him go, he lived more life in the 36 years of his, then most do in 100. The way he died is the way he lived, "If you're not living life on the edge, you're taking up too much room" Nate embodied that until the end. Nate is the definition of an American Hero.
MSG Nathan Goodman is survived by his wife Kelly, daughter Lilliana, son Ethan, parents Donna and Larry, brothers Dale Betourney, Bret Betourney, Aaron Vis, Jason Vis, Adam Goodman, and sister Davena Goodman.
A celebration of life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the All American Chapel on Fort Bragg, NC. The public is invited.
He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304. On-line condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020