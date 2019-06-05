MSG (Ret.) Riley K. Renfro

Fayetteville —MSG (Ret.) Riley Kennon Renfro, 83, of Fayetteville passed away Sunday May 19, 2019 at his residence.

He was born March 22, 1936 in Tremont, IL to the late Grace Riley and Robert Renfro.

Riley served his country as an Airman in the U.S. Air Force and later went on to serve in the U. S. Army retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant. He served as an Intelligence Analyst for over 15 years with the Joint Special Operation Command. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal, tBronze Star, and Legion of Merit. Following retirement, Riley enjoyed participating in water aerobics classes at the Healthplex and also graciously volunteered his time at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum.

He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Davis; two granddaughters Samantha Vahle and Jessica Vahle; and one great-granddaughter Olivia Parish.

A memorial service will be held Saturday June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church 1424 Morganton Road in Fayetteville. Full military honors will be rendered following the memorial service.

Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com

Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301. Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 5 to June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary