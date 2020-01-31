|
|
Muriel A. (Martin)
Beauregard
Whitinsville MA—Mrs. Muriel A. (Martin) Beauregard, 96, of Whitinsville MA died Friday (January 24, 2020) at the Milford Regional Medical Center after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Roland G. Beauregard who died in 2014 and to whom she was married for seventy-two years.
Muriel was born in Woonsocket RI, the daughter of the late Alfred and the late Albertine (Trudeau) Martin.
Muriel was first employed as a young woman by serving her country in the war effort in the construction of pontoon boats used during WW II, while her husband served in the US Army. She later worked as a CNA for many years at various nursing homes.
Muriel was an avid card player who loved to play "Wist". She also loved to shop, loved to dance & sing, loved to travel and spend time with her family & friends. Muriel was a woman of great faith in God and prayed daily for the needs of everybody.
Muriel is survived by her four daughters: Janice, wife of Phillippe Pepin of Winter Haven FL, Jacqueline, wife of William Southworth of Hollis NH, Muriel, wife of Dr. Richard Roux of Fayetteville NC and Tina, wife of Lee Fiske of Mapleville RI; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and several nieces & nephews. She was the sister of the late Marguerite Houde.
Her Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday (January 28th). Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020