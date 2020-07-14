Muriel Callahan

Stedman—Ms. Muriel Parker Williams Callahan, 70 of Stedman, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00am Friday, July 17, 2020 at Roseboro Cemetery with Rev. Debbie Matthis and Rev. Hampton Faircloth officiating.

She was a native of Cumberland County and was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Harry Williams. She was employed with the North Carolina Justice Academy and retired after 30 years of service.

She is survived by her mother, Laura McPhail Williams of Roseboro; her sister, Marcella Williams of Roseboro; several cousins and many special friends.

Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.



