Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191

Muriel Francis Riddle


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Muriel Francis Riddle Obituary
Muriel Francis Riddle
Fayetteville—Mrs. Muriel Francis Riddle, 91 of Fayetteville passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold F. Riddle and one son, Jeff C. Riddle.
Muriel is survived by two sons, Gary H. Riddle (wife Germaine) and Jon F. Riddle (wife Cathy) both of Fayetteville; one daughter, Gail Reid (husband Donnie) of Fayetteville; one daughter-in-law, Tori Riddle; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Muriel was born on November 26, 1927 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Harlow and Rose Francis. She was raised in Mahnomen, Minnesota along with her three brothers; Roland, Johnny and Charles Francis. In 1949, Muriel met her future husband Harold in Milwaukee, Wisconsin while he was working at the Nash Motor Company. They married on October 13, 1950 in Mahnomen and then moved to Fargo, North Dakota where Muriel was a homemaker and Harold delivered mail.
After two years of below zero temperatures, they decided to move back to Harold's hometown of Fayetteville; where they started a residential construction company with Muriel handling the bookkeeping. Here they raised their children and were active members of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Muriel loved her family and she will be missed by all who knew her.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Father Gregory Lowchy officiating. Muriel's nephew, Keith Francis from Mahnomen, will be the featured soloist for her Mass. Entombment will follow the mass at Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cumberland County Animal Shelter 910-321-6852 or the Fayetteville Animal Protection Shelter (FAPS) – www.fapspet.org
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Download Now