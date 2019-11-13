Home

Myra LaFay Huddleston

Myra LaFay Huddleston Obituary
Myra LaFay Huddleston
Fayetteville—Myra Lafay Huddleston, 66, passed on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC. A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, November 15 at Wiseman Funeral Home Chapel, 431 Cumberland Street, Fayetteville, NC. She is survived by one daughter, Myrielle Tietta Summers (Greensboro, NC); one son, Gilbert Baez, Jr. (Fayetteville, NC); three grandsons, Marlon Summers (Atlanta, GA), Milan Summers (Greensboro, NC) and Mitchell Summers (Greensboro, NC); one brother, Louis D, Huddleston (Fayetteville, NC); one sister, Cecilia Kay Miller (Siler City, NC); nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services entrusted to Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, NC.
Online condolences may be sent to www.worleyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
