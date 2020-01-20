Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroll Memorial Baptist
2220 Camden Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28306
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Carroll Memorial Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Carroll Memorial Baptist Church

Myrtis Dixon Rich


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrtis Dixon Rich Obituary
Myrtis Dixon Rich
Fayetteville—Myrtis Dixon Rich went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 18,2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born May 13,1925 in St. Pauls, NC to Taylor and Artemisial (Tatum) Parker.
Myrtis is survived by her son, Joseph Dixon and wife Nancy of Wade, NC; her daughter, Janis DeCarlo and husband Mickey of Fayetteville, NC; five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and a special fur baby, Princess.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at 11:00 at the Carroll Memorial Baptist Church where she was a faithful lifelong member with Rev. James Baker officiating and a private burial following the service. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carroll Memorial Baptist Church, Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -