Myrtis Dixon Rich
Fayetteville—Myrtis Dixon Rich went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 18,2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born May 13,1925 in St. Pauls, NC to Taylor and Artemisial (Tatum) Parker.
Myrtis is survived by her son, Joseph Dixon and wife Nancy of Wade, NC; her daughter, Janis DeCarlo and husband Mickey of Fayetteville, NC; five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and a special fur baby, Princess.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at 11:00 at the Carroll Memorial Baptist Church where she was a faithful lifelong member with Rev. James Baker officiating and a private burial following the service. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carroll Memorial Baptist Church, Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 30, 2020