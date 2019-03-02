|
Myrtle (Hall) Autry
Autryville — Myrtle Hall Autry, 93, of 351 Stage Coach Lane, Autryville, NC, went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 28, 2019.
Myrtle married Elmer Bruce Autry and they had two daughters, two sons, and two granddaughters. She was employed at Burlington Mills for some years, but she was primarily a homemaker.
In 1986 her husband and both sons passed away. By the grace of God, and the love and care of family and friends, her anchor held.
In 1993 daughter Sandra Faye moved back home and they shared many wonderful times. In 1996 Myrtle enjoyed a cross-country road trip with daughter Betty and husband Mac.
To celebrate her 90th birthday on May 3, 2015 Myrtle's church, Autryville New Life Church of God, honored her with "Sister Myrtle Day". It was a day she never forgot.
"Sister" Myrtle was devoted to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was a faithful steward and servant. She was a member of the church since 1951. She spent the last 73 years of her life in His service. "Sister" Myrtle was truly a prayer warrior.
She was a wonderful cook and still occasionally rolled out her own pastry and was known for her Japanese fruitcakes. Sunday afternoons after church was a treasured time with family enjoying great meals, laughing, and sharing loving fellowship.
Her family did indeed "arise and call her blessed". Myrtle was truly the virtuous women spoke of in Proverbs 31.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Apsillie and Wellington Hall of Roseboro, NC; her husband, Elmer Bruce Autry and two sons, Garry Bruce Autry and Ricky Love Autry both of Autryville, NC; brother, Delbert Hall of Wilmington, NC; two sisters, Merline Weeks and Eva Atkinson both of Fayetteville, NC; sons-in-law, Willie "Mac" McGowan and Roger Jackson, Jr.; and grandson-in-law, Mark Bedard.
She is survived by two daughters, Betty McGowan of Autryville, NC and Sandra Faye Autry of the home; two granddaughters, Cindy Jackson Bedard of Autryville, NC and Michelle McGowan of Stedman, NC; two great grandsons, Cole Bedard and Dakota Bedard of Autryville, NC.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Autryville New Life Church of God at 205 East North Street, Autryville, NC. Visitation will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Burial will be private.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, Stedman, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019