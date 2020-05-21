|
Myrtle O. Carter
Fayetteville—Myrtle Oakley Carter, 97, of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Hope Mills Retirement Center.
She was born in Darlington, SC, on October 23, 1922, to the late Beatrice and George Oakley. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Carter, sisters, Edra Cain and Patricia Willis; and brother, Leroy Oakley.
She was a longtime member of Galatia Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed bowling , fishing, playing cards and spending time with her family.
Myrtle leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters, Judy Cowan and husband Haskell, and Terry Pipkin and husband Buddy; grandchildren, Phillip Cowan and wife Lori, Laura Williford and husband Walt, Kathleen Ray; great-grandchildren, Carter and Hughes Cowan; sisters, Ethelyn Page and Lea Lancaster.
A private service is planned with burial at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be expressed at sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 21 to May 22, 2020