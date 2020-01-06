Home

Nadeen Smith


1929 - 2020
Nadeen Smith Obituary
Nadeen Smith
Stedman—Nadeen Smith age 90 of 884 John Nunnery Road, Stedman departed this life on Friday, January 3, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM in First Baptist Church, Stedman, NC. Burial: Holy Temple Cemetery, Autryville, NC.
Nadeen leaves to cherish her loving memory: an adoptive son, Lavonte Smith of the home; three sons, Felton L. Smith of Atlanta, GA; Thomas J. Smith (Cheryl) of Camarilla, CA; Darrell S. Smith (Paula) of Fuquay-Varina. NC; five daugthers, Jane Hatcher of Atlanta, GA; Martha S. Whittle of Roanoke Rapids, NC; Dr. Shirley G. Smith of the home; Naomi S. Bazemore (Timothy Jr.) of Windsor, NC; and Jeanette S. Elliott (Steve) of Parkton, NC; sister, Mary Smith of Chester, PA; and a sister-in-a-law, Mary "Mape" Martin of Roseboro, NC. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 7 great great-grandchildren; a niece who was raised as a daughter, Carolyn Spain Massey and a special family friend "like a daughter," Willodean McCauley.
There will be a viewing Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
