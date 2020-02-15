|
|
Nan I. Sorkin
Pineville—Nan I. Sorkin, 86, of Pineville, NC passed peacefully on February 10th, 2020 at The Haven Memory Care Facility. She was born on August 15th, 1933 in Taegu, Korea, the daughter of Yun Sul I and So Pong I. Nan fell in love while working in Seoul and married SGM Saul Sorkin and moved to the United States. They lived in Ft. Stewart, GA, New Cumberland Army Depot, PA and Ft. Totten, NY. They retired in Fayetteville, NC. She was a wonderful mother and a devoted wife. She loved to garden, make ceramics and was a very accomplished cook.
She is predeceased by her parents, two brothers Yun Yong Mun, Yun Yong Kil, and husband Saul. She will be lovingly remembered by her family, son, Jonathan Sorkin and wife Linda their sons, Brandon and Heath, son Paris Sorkin and wife Pam and their daughters, Phoebe and Sophie, daughter Antigone Thorne and husband Greg, and daughter Taylor. She will be missed by many caring friends and extended family.
Visitation will be held at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Services on Feb. 17, 2020 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm.
Funeral Services will be at the Ft. Bragg Main Post Cemetery on Feb. 18, 2020 at 11:00am. Reception to follow.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 AM to process to the cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020