Nancy McColl Thompson
FAYETTEVILLE — Nancy McColl Thompson, 91, of Fayetteville passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Nancy was born on Thursday, March 22, 1928. She was the only daughter in a family of four children. When she was in high school, Nancy worked in the photo department at Fayetteville Drug Company. She was also the captain of the girls' basketball team at Fayetteville High School. Later she was the co-owner of Thompson Seafood, and later still she worked many years at The Capital Department Store in downtown Fayetteville.
Nancy was a lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church where she taught the 5-year-old Sunday school class for many years. She loved her church. She also loved flowers and plants, going fishing, traveling, and she dearly loved her dog, Geoffrey.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Norwood Earl Thompson and Effie Jackson McColl Thompson. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Frank (Lila) Thompson, Owen (Betty) Thompson, and Robert Thompson, and by her nieces, Selina Rose Thompson, Leila Nanette Thompson, and Nancy Louise Willetts.
Nancy is survived by her sister-in-law Marjorie Thompson of Wilmington. She is also survived by her nephews, David (Rhonda) Thompson of Wilmington, Samuel Thompson of Huntersville, and Scott Barham of Wilmington, and her nieces, Gail (David) Sloop of Fayetteville, Susan Nance of Huntersville, Debora Blanton of New Bern, Trudi Thompson of Fayetteville, Terri (Bill) Porter of Fayetteville, and Toni Thompson of Granite Falls. Nancy is also survived by 13 great nieces and nephews and 13 great great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15 from 6 to 8 PM at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3 PM on Monday, March 16 at the First Presbyterian Church with Dr. Michael Garrett officiating. Burial will follow the service at Cross Creek Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020