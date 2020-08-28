Nancy Miller MartinHickory—Nancy Miller Martin formerly of Fayetteville, North Carolina, passed away August 26, 2020 in Hickory, North Carolina. Nancy (Mom & Nana) moved to Hickory to be closer to family while battling Alzheimer's Disease. Nancy was a successful real estate broker in several areas of North Carolina returning to Fayetteville in 1994. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Nathan and Margaret Miller of Fayetteville. She is survived by daughter Suzie Huening and husband Tim of Lithia, Florida, son Kenneth Martin and his wife Heather of Newton, NC, grandchildren Shea and Hayden Huening, Olivia, Abby, and Kyra Martin, brothers Jeff Miller and wife Joan of Fayetteville, and Brad Miller of Washington DC, niece Julie Tew and nephew John Tew.Nana enjoyed spending time with family and was often on the road to visit them. She was there for the birth of almost every grandchild and would often spend Christmas morning with her son's family then hit the road to drive to her daughter's, sometimes hundreds of miles, for the rest of the day. Nancy's other love was the Democratic Party and the "Posse". The Posse is a highly active group of politically active and socially conscience citizens from the Fayetteville area. For the Democratic Party, Nancy served as a precinct organizer, represented Cumberland County at North Carolina District 8 meetings, was a repre-sentative of Cumberland County at the NC State Executive Committee, and attended numerous County, District and State Conventions. She was an active member of Democratic Women and Senior Democrats in Cumberland County, and the local chapter of NOW where she also served a term as chapter president. She was also a long-time member of Highland Presbyterian Church. Nancy was known for her gift of gab and sense of humor.Nana passed peacefully with family by her side. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and her Posse.The family welcomes contributions in lieu of flowers:Mars Hill University (memo line: Margaret Miller Endowed Scholarship) Mailing address: Mars Hill Universi-ty (attn.: Tim McClain), PO Box 6792, Mars Hill NC 28754.The family would like to thank the staff at Hickory Village Memory Care for their care and kindness during Nancy's time there and the exceptional staff an Frye Regional Hospital in Hickory, NC for their kindness and compassion shown to Nancy and her family.A virtual memorial will be held September 20, 2020. For access to the memorial please email request to:NMM092040082620@gmail.com