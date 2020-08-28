1/1
Nancy Miller Martin
1040 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Miller Martin
Hickory—Nancy Miller Martin formerly of Fayetteville, North Carolina, passed away August 26, 2020 in Hickory, North Carolina. Nancy (Mom & Nana) moved to Hickory to be closer to family while battling Alzheimer's Disease. Nancy was a successful real estate broker in several areas of North Carolina returning to Fayetteville in 1994. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Nathan and Margaret Miller of Fayetteville. She is survived by daughter Suzie Huening and husband Tim of Lithia, Florida, son Kenneth Martin and his wife Heather of Newton, NC, grandchildren Shea and Hayden Huening, Olivia, Abby, and Kyra Martin, brothers Jeff Miller and wife Joan of Fayetteville, and Brad Miller of Washington DC, niece Julie Tew and nephew John Tew.
Nana enjoyed spending time with family and was often on the road to visit them. She was there for the birth of almost every grandchild and would often spend Christmas morning with her son's family then hit the road to drive to her daughter's, sometimes hundreds of miles, for the rest of the day. Nancy's other love was the Democratic Party and the "Posse". The Posse is a highly active group of politically active and socially conscience citizens from the Fayetteville area. For the Democratic Party, Nancy served as a precinct organizer, represented Cumberland County at North Carolina District 8 meetings, was a repre-sentative of Cumberland County at the NC State Executive Committee, and attended numerous County, District and State Conventions. She was an active member of Democratic Women and Senior Democrats in Cumberland County, and the local chapter of NOW where she also served a term as chapter president. She was also a long-time member of Highland Presbyterian Church. Nancy was known for her gift of gab and sense of humor.
Nana passed peacefully with family by her side. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and her Posse.
The family welcomes contributions in lieu of flowers:
Mars Hill University (memo line: Margaret Miller Endowed Scholarship) Mailing address: Mars Hill Universi-ty (attn.: Tim McClain), PO Box 6792, Mars Hill NC 28754.
Alzheimer's Association: act.alz.org
The family would like to thank the staff at Hickory Village Memory Care for their care and kindness during Nancy's time there and the exceptional staff an Frye Regional Hospital in Hickory, NC for their kindness and compassion shown to Nancy and her family.
A virtual memorial will be held September 20, 2020. For access to the memorial please email request to:
NMM092040082620@gmail.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved