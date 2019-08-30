Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn Mcgowen Funeral Home
308 W. Fremont St.
Burgaw, NC 28425
(910) 259-2364

Nancy Thompson Willetts


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Thompson Willetts Obituary
Nancy Thompson Willetts
Burgaw — Nancy Louise Thompson Willetts, 54, of Burgaw and formerly of Fayetteville, a loving mom, wife and daughter who fought her battles, but was always able to stay true to her faith passed away peacefully at home on August 27, 2019 on the wings of her angels.
She was born January 14, 1965 in Cumberland County, the daughter of Mary Powers James and the late Robert Daniel Thompson. Also remembered is her sister, Selina Thompson who preceded Nancy in death.
In addition to her mother, Nancy is survived by her daughter, Heather Chisenhall (Bryan); son, Robert "Bobby" Ross Caroon (Christina Mayhew); grandchildren, Schuyler Chisenhall and Liam Chrisenhall; step-mother, Marjorie Thompson; brother, Scott Thompson; sisters, Kay Purcell and Jackie Cass; aunt, Nancy Thompson; significant other, Scott A. Robbins; many extended family and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be 3 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her aunt Nancy Thompson's home, 330 Collinwood Drive, Fayetteville.
Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com
Courtesy of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now