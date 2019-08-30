|
Nancy Thompson Willetts
Burgaw — Nancy Louise Thompson Willetts, 54, of Burgaw and formerly of Fayetteville, a loving mom, wife and daughter who fought her battles, but was always able to stay true to her faith passed away peacefully at home on August 27, 2019 on the wings of her angels.
She was born January 14, 1965 in Cumberland County, the daughter of Mary Powers James and the late Robert Daniel Thompson. Also remembered is her sister, Selina Thompson who preceded Nancy in death.
In addition to her mother, Nancy is survived by her daughter, Heather Chisenhall (Bryan); son, Robert "Bobby" Ross Caroon (Christina Mayhew); grandchildren, Schuyler Chisenhall and Liam Chrisenhall; step-mother, Marjorie Thompson; brother, Scott Thompson; sisters, Kay Purcell and Jackie Cass; aunt, Nancy Thompson; significant other, Scott A. Robbins; many extended family and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be 3 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her aunt Nancy Thompson's home, 330 Collinwood Drive, Fayetteville.
Courtesy of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019