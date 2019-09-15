|
|
Nannie Hales Williams
Spring Lake—Nannie Hales Williams, 84, passed away on Friday, September 13th at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Nan was born in Harnett County and graduated from Anderson Creek High School. She had an extremely successful career as a cosmetologist in Fayetteville and was a long term member of the Church of the Covenant in Spring Lake. She was well loved and respected by all who knew her.
Nan was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Charles. She leaves behind a loving family, daughters Beckie (Chip) Bishop, Kathy (Fred) Bender and Kelly (Greg) Reames, all of Fayetteville, NC. Nan is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Jenna Graves and Megan Bishop, Erin Cotton and Will Bender and Lauren, Kate and Jacob Reames. She will be deeply missed by her two great grandchildren, Charles Bryson Cotton and Jackson Graves. One of the greatest joys in Nan's life was the cherished time with her beautiful family. Nothing made her happier than spending time with them.
A celebration of Nan's life will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Adcock Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow in Riverview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2-3 PM prior to the service.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019