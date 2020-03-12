|
Nathaniel A. Pittman III
Fayetteville—Nathaniel Almarine Pittman III was an old cuss and a good man. He grew up in Dade City, Florida and always enjoyed watching the rain because it reminded him of being a kid there. He had an idyllic childhood being raised by a war hero father, Nathan II, and a loving doting mother, Lillian. He had two brothers, Pete and Johnny, whom he adored when they weren't competing against each other.
He moved to Fayetteville during his teens, where he played football back when they still wore leather helmets and the ball was a shoe, or so he'd say. He loved studying history so much he taught it for over 30 years. His students found his knowledge immense and his irreverence refreshing. He coached football for just as long, known as one of the keenest defensive minds in the game; he won 4 state championships and coached in the state all-star game, an honor.
Above these, though, he loved Marcia. Even though she was out of his league, he tried to make up for it the rest of his life with constant flowers and purses.
They have two boys, Joshua and Jonathan. He taught them the importance of integrity and how to throw, and they minded him, mostly. He loved them all more than watching college football, reading the newspaper and his pup, Huck, which was a lot. They'll miss him very much.
Please join us in celebrating his life on Sunday, March 15 from 1-3 p.m. at Rogers & Breece Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Up2Us Sports at http://www.up2us.org
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020